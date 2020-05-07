Today is National Day of Prayer

The first Thursday each May is designated as ‘National Day of Prayer’ and prayer gatherings still took place here in South Mississippi, but the planned turnouts were much smaller to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

It was a perfect day to be outside for a prayer gathering today.

- it was a perfect day to be- outside for a prayer gathering - or- any gathering - today.- the first thursday each may is- designated national day of- prayer - and prayer gatherings- still took place here - in south mississippi - but the- planned turnouts were - much smaller to adhere to socia- distancing guidelines.- news 25's toni miles takes us t- gulfport city hall where just - a small group gathered to offer- up big prayers for our- area.

- - prayer: " lift up your eyes on mine and see- who created these things."

Praying god's glory across the- earth - the world-wide- theme for this year's national- day of prayer - spoken into - existence by this small, but- powerful group of faith leaders- thursday.

- prayer: " and because they are remaining faithful to you, they- will remain faithful to - one another."

The mission - collective prayer- the location - gulfport city- hall.

- the purpose here - to pray for- our political leaders.- genendeal fratantuono,- mississippi prayer coordinator- for aglow - international: " this is the seat of government for the city- of gulfport.

This is- my home city.

<splice> the seve- spheres of influence.

Governmen- is major.

- church is first on our list - here, then our government.- <splice> so, church,- government family, education, - business, military and media .- <splice> those are- called mountains, spheres of- influence.

They actually contro- our entire nation,- those seven spheres of influenc- do."

Angela broussard, wells of sout- gate director: " it's not the first time that we've - come to pray on the steps of- city hall.

There is a swell, a- groundswell of prayer - being released throughout the - earth we're small numbers here- today physically, - but make no mistake, more are - with us that cannot be seen tha- those who are here- with their presence here- physically today."

Toni miles, news 25: " and needless to say, things are - being handled a little bit- differently this year in the- wake of covid-19 as local faith- leaders are finding new and - inventive ways to pray together- in unison while also adhering t- cdc guidelines and- social distancing."

Angela broussard, wells of sout- gate director: " technology has actually- empowered the prayer movement - beyond what it had already rise- to.

It's made us- connected as one globally."

A force to reckon with locally.- in gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.

- - just in case you forgot with so- many things going on, - - -