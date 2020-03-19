Acacia Motel Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: JC is forced to take over the family business set by his estranged tyrant father, a lonesome motel in the remote wilderness, providing shelter to illegal immigrants on behalf of the government.

But as JC and the guests soon discover, Motel Acacia is home to a dark and ancient spirit.

With food running out and a violent blizzard preventing the guests to leave, a desperate fight for survival begins.

In an attempt rid himself from his father's shadow, JC risks losing his own humanity.

Cast: JC Santos, Jan Bijvoet, Perry Dizon, Agot Isidro, Nicholas Saputra Directed by: Bradley Lieuw Available: May 22 , 2020