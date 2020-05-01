Global  

Doctors offices are reopening to patients after limiting their hours-- or closing their doors altogether but--your next trip to see the dentist-- dermatologis t---or eye doctor--will look a little different.

44news reporter megan diventi joins us live from evansville with those changes being implemented.

Megan?

Brian-- many of those doctors just opened their doors this week.

What typically may be a short appointment--- may now be a bit longer.

But its all in effort to get life back to normal--while keeping staff and patients safe.

"right now were just ready to get back into the swing of things."

It's business as usual once again--- "we've been very excited about reopening."

But your next trip to the doctors office---might be a little different.

"we're making a lot of changes on how we run patients on how we run them through the office because we still want to provide a lot of protection."

At the eye group in evansville--- some of those changes are noticeable before even seeing the doctor--- "when they check in were allowing them to sit in their vehicles and we will call them when were ready to see them.

When we dilate them were allowing them the chance to stay away from other people.

In the waiting room if they choose to not to see outside the chairs 6 feet apart to keep them social distancing."

Like many practices--- medical professionals will take eachpatient's temperature-- and ask them if they've had symptoms of covid-19 or been around anyone diagnosed.

There is also a decrease in the number of patients booked at this time--so there is less traffic inside the office.

Equipment is also wiped down throughly and often.

"we do everything we can for ourselves and the patients--" doctor hodges says the week overall has been a smooth transition back in the meantime-- he says the priority is keeping patients and staff as safe as possible in the weeks ahead--- "i think overall i feel very comfortable but i still know that its a possibility and were not out of the woods in the country but we are ready to get back to the routine as much as possible but it's still a day to day thing and well make modifications as needed."

Patients are still strongly encouraged to wear masks.

They will continue to follow the safety guidelines put in place--as we move forward in the weeks ahead.

Reporting in evansville-- md--44news.

