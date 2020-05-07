Hope Gap movie - clip with Annette Bening and Bill Nighy - This woman Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:08s - Published 6 days ago Hope Gap movie - clip with Annette Bening and Bill Nighy - This woman Hope Gap movie - clip with Annette Bening and Bill Nighy - This woman - Plot synopsis: The intimate, intense and loving story of HOPE GAP charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout the dissolution has on their only grown son (Josh O’Connor). Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seaside town, Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice. Director William Nicholson Writers William Nicholson Actors Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Josh O'Connor Genre Drama, Romance Run Time 1 hour 41 minutes 0

