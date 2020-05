Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert gives coronavirus update Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:59s - Published 33 minutes ago Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert gives coronavirus update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert gives coronavirus update STOTHERT SPOKE TOTHE MEDIA TODAY FORABOUT AN HOUR ANDDISCUSSED A WIDEVARIETY OF TOPICSINCLUDING THE CITY'SUPCOMING BUDGETAND NEXT WEEK'SPRIMARY ELECTION.THE MAYOR SAYSWHILE THE VIRUS HASAFFECTED OUR LIVESAND CREATEDCHALLENGES, SHE ISTHANKFUL FOR WHATPEOPLE ARE DOINGTO MITIGATE THESPREAD.SHE SAYS THE CITYHAS HELPED LOWERTHE CURVE ANDALTHOUGH THERE AREMORE CASES EACHDAY, IT'S DUE TOINCREASED TESTING.HOWEVER, SHESAYS THE IMPORTANTMESSAGE TODAY IS TONOT STOP NOW."WE DON'T WANTPEOPLE TO LIGHTENUP AND STOPDOING ALL OFTHESE GOOD HABITSTHAT WE'VE BEENENCOURAGING ALLALONG.THE VIRUS IS STILLHERE AND WEDON'T WANT ARESURRGENCE ANDTHAT COULDHAPPEN."MAYOR STOTHERTSAID SPORTSPRACTICES FOR ALLAGES ARE STILLPROHIBITED BY THEGOVERNOR THROUGHMAY 31ST ANDPRACTICES ARE NOTALLOWED TO BE HELDAT PUBLIC OR PRIVATEFACILITIES.TODAY I





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Families visit Omaha parks as they reopen one week early



Omaha parks are now re-opened one week ahead of schedule, Mayor Jean Stothert made the announcement Friday at a news conference. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus Update



Mayor Bill de Blasio headed to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Friday, which was set to receive its first coronavirus patients since being transformed into a temporary hospital. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 58:04 Published on April 11, 2020