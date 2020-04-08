#WeSeeYouKSHB: KC company donates thousands of masks to hospitals Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 weeks ago #WeSeeYouKSHB: KC company donates thousands of masks to hospitals A Kansas City, Missouri-based company donated 100,000 masks to area hospitals. Lockton Companies, an insurance brokerage firm, spent $120,000 on the masks and 8,000 gowns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources #WeSeeYouKSHB: Groups partner on masks for homeless veterans



Charlie Mike Theatre Company partnered with After Action Network on an effort called “Operation Cover Down KC For Veterans.” The goal is to gather 2,000 masks for homeless veterans by May 20. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:39 Published on April 29, 2020 Local company provides ventilators, masks to hospitals



It has become a bidding war for some states to obtain ventilators to treat patients in the nationwide fight against the novel coronavirus. But one local company is doing what it can to supply a number.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:48 Published on April 8, 2020