Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

#WeSeeYouKSHB: KC company donates thousands of masks to hospitals

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:52s - Published
#WeSeeYouKSHB: KC company donates thousands of masks to hospitals

#WeSeeYouKSHB: KC company donates thousands of masks to hospitals

A Kansas City, Missouri-based company donated 100,000 masks to area hospitals.

Lockton Companies, an insurance brokerage firm, spent $120,000 on the masks and 8,000 gowns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

#WeSeeYouKSHB: Groups partner on masks for homeless veterans [Video]

#WeSeeYouKSHB: Groups partner on masks for homeless veterans

Charlie Mike Theatre Company partnered with After Action Network on an effort called “Operation Cover Down KC For Veterans.” The goal is to gather 2,000 masks for homeless veterans by May 20.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:39Published
Local company provides ventilators, masks to hospitals [Video]

Local company provides ventilators, masks to hospitals

It has become a bidding war for some states to obtain ventilators to treat patients in the nationwide fight against the novel coronavirus. But one local company is doing what it can to supply a number..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:48Published