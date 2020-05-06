Westport businesses could expand to sidewalks, streets with city approval Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:17s - Published 2 weeks ago Westport businesses could expand to sidewalks, streets with city approval The Westport Regional Business League is hoping to help its area small businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down many Westport businesses, and several business owners told 41 Action News that Kansas City's 10/10/10 rule will prevent them from making any money. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Westport businesses could expand to sidewalks, streets with city approval THERE'S ALSO GROWINGCONCERN FROM SMALLBUSINESS OWNERS INWESTPORT OVER THECITY'S 10-10-10 RULE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON EXPLAINS HOWTHE AREA HOPES TOATTRACT CUSTOMERS ANDFOLLOW THE NEW RULES.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGTHE PANDEMIC HAS SHUTDOWN MANY SMALLBUSINESSES IN WESTPORT- AND SEVERAL BUSINESSOWNERS SAY Kansas City's10-10-10 RULE WILLPREVENT THEM FROMMAKING ANY MONEY.THE WESTPORT REGIONALBUSINESS LEAGUE IS NOWWORKING WITH THE CITYTO HELP THEM.SARAH HOGAN -GENERALMANAGER OF !a Va"I find it to be really positiand a little bit heartwarming inall of this that they'restrivito make new ideas and newsolutions."SARAH HOGAN IS THEGENERAL MANAGER AT CAVA ON Pennsylvania Avenue.SHE SAYS THERESTAURANT HAS BEENTRYING TO GET BY WITHTO-GO ORDERS - AND THISNEW IDEA WOULD KEEPWESTPORT BUSINESSESALIVE.SARAH HOGA"I think this idea of extendingpatios and being able to usethat outdoor space in additionto just the foot traffic, reallyisgoing to make this possible forourselves and for a lot ofplaces and also to stillcontinue safe distancingpractices which is absolutelas important to s us as toanyone."THE WESTPORT REGIONABUSINESS LEAGUEREACHED OUT TO MAYORQUINTON LUCAS WITH ANIDEA TO HELP SMALLBUSINESSES REOPEN.MAYOR LUCAS TOLD 41ACTION NEWS THE PLANSWOULD SHUT DOWNCERTAIN STREETS ANDSIDEWALKS IN WESTPORT -TO ALLOW SMALLBUSINESSES TO EXPANDOUTSIDE.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS //KANSAS CITY, M"We thought it would beworthwhile to try to evaluate asituation in which we canactually allow the restaurantsand establishments to extendout into the streets to createfrankly more pedestrianopportunities but also moredining opportunitiesTHE EXPANSION INTO THESTREETS WOULD ALSOINCREASE TOCCUPANCY NUMBER FOREACH BUSINESS.THE CLOSURE OF STREETSAND SIDEWALKS WOULDBE FROM 4 A.M. ONFRIDAY'S TO 10 P.M ONSUNDAY'S.SOME TYPE OF MOVABLEFENCING WOULD ALSO BEREQUIRED BY ALLBUSINESSES CHOOSING TOEXPAND.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS //KANSAS CITY, MO"Having a new opportunity, Ithink an attractive and excitingone to kind of reflect that olplaza feel where you actuallyhave folks that are able to eain space and enjoy theoutdoors and we're able tokeep safety paramount byensuring that there's adequatesocial distancing."MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGMAYOR LUCAS SAYS THISIDEA WILL REQUIRE CITYCOUNCIL ACTION.HE SAYS HE'S HOPING TOHAVE LEGISLATION NEXTWEEK THAT WOULD HELPGUIDE WESTPORT ANDOTHER AREAS OF THE CITYWITH THIS IDEA.REPORTING IN WESTPORT,MCKENZIE NELSON,





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources North Beach Restaurants Ask City to Close Streets for Al Fresco Dining



Restaurants and businesses in San Francisco's North Beach say they need breathing room and the North Beach Business Association has voted unanimously to do just that. Andria Borba reports. (5-15-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:22 Published 3 days ago Westport considers closing some streets to help with physical distancing



Westport is looking at new ways to draw up business and that includes a new plan to shutdown Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago