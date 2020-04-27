Global  

Community celebrates WWII vet's recovery from COVID-19

Community celebrates WWII vet's recovery from COVID-19
For 99-year-old Max Deweese, fighting off COVID-19 was just another battle won.
Community celebrates WWII vet's recovery from COVID-19

SEE YOU K-S-H-B.IT'S ANOTHER BATTLEWON FOR A LOCAL WORLDWAR TWO VETERAN.HE'S FULLY RECOVEREDFROM COVID-19.41 ACTION NEREPORTER NICK STARLINGTALKED WITH HIM AS HELEFT HIS TREATMENTFACILITY.99-YEAR-OLD MAXDEWEESEIS USED TOBATTLES--SURVIVINGWORLD WAR TWO AS AMARINE-AND MANY WARSAFTER THAT-AND TODAYHE SURVIVED ANOTHERONE-WINNING THE BATTLEOVER CORONAVIRUS.-nats of cheerWALKING OUT TO ACHEERING CROWD-AN EMOTIONAL MAXDEWEESE HUGS HISLOVED ONES AFTERRECOVERING FROMCOVID-19.Max Deweese, survived COVID-19.Expected maybe a friend ortwo but to have all this and toget these I don't know how todescribe it.AFTER BEING INSIDEIGNITE MEDICAL RESORIN KCK FOR NEARLY AMONTH-MEDICAL STAFFAND MEMBERS OF THECOMMUNITY WELCOMEDHIM BACK INTO SOCIETYWITH SIGNS AND THEN AMETAL PLACED AROUNDHIS NECKCONGRATULATING HIM ONBEATING COVID-19.I am just more blessed thananyone deserves to be.BUT BEATING THIS ENEMYWASN'T EASY FOR THISLONG-TIME WAR VETERAN.99-years-old and didn'tsuccumb to the virus, oh I wassick, there was no questionabout that.-BUTTED TO?I've gone through hell morethan once and this camealmost as close.HELPING HIM BEAT THISVIRUS-WAS THISCOMMUNITY.I've got a lot of people that Iknow we're not necessarilyfriends of mine that haveheard about me, and havebeen included me in theirprayers and concern and ifweren't for people like that Iwouldn't be here today.Paul Chapa, friendJust an incredible inspirationto us all.Shirley Hansell, surrogatedaughterIt was very emotional to seehim walking out on his ownwith what he's been through.ORShirley Hansell, surrogatedaughterNobody knew what the endresult would be but he had nounderlying conditions so thatwas in his favor.

So now we'rejust waiting until two weeks goby and we can go out andhave happy hour.MAX WILL NOW HAVE TOQUARANTINE AT HOME FORTWO WEEKS.HE'S NOW ONE OF THESURVIVORS..HERE'S HISMESSAGE TO ALL OF USDURING THESE UNCERTAINTIMES.This will pass folks, and we'llbe grateful for what we have




