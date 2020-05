Husker basketball player Cain, family recover from coronavirus Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:28s - Published 11 minutes ago Husker basketball player Cain, family recover from coronavirus NU women's basketball player Kate Cain and her immediate family were diagnosed and have recovered from the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Husker basketball player Cain, family recover from coronavirus NEBRASKAWOMEN'SBASKETBALL PLAYERKATE CAIN, THECORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC HITHOME.THE MIDDLETOWN,NEW YORK NATIVEALONG WITH HERIMMEDIATE FAMILYWERE ALLDIAGNOSED & HAVESINCE RECOVEREDFROM COVID-19.KATE: IT'S JUSTCRAZY TO SEE HOWQUICKLYEVERYTHING CANCHANGE.ADAM: AFTERLEARNING CLASSESWOULD MOVEONLINE FOR THEREST OF THESEMESTER IN MIDMARCH, CAINRETURNED TO HERHOMETOWN.KATE: EVENTHOUGH I KNEWNEW YORK WAS ALOTMORE...CORONAVIRUS WAS A LOTMORE PREVALENTTHERE, I FELT LIKE IWOULD RATHER BEWITH MY FAMILYSTILL.ADAM: A FEW WEEKSLATER, KATE'SFATHER TIM, WHOWORKS AT WESTPOINT FOR THEARMY CORPS OFENGINEERS, BEGANTO FEEL SICK.KATE: WE LEARNEDSHORTLY AFTERTHAT ONE OF HISCOWORKERS TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS ANDTHEN KIND OFEVERYTHING WENTCRAZY FROM THERE.ADAM: WHILE KATEAND HER YOUNGERBROTHER HAD NOSYMPTOMS, HEROLDER BROTHER,MOTHER & FATHERDID.THE TESTINGPROCESS WASANYTHING BUTSMOOTH FOR THECAIN FAMILY.KATE: THE TESTINGPROCESS WASCRAZY ACTUALLYBECAUSE IT'S SOHARD TO GETTESTED.MY DAD, WHEN HEDID GET TESTED, HEGOT HIS RESULTSBACK ELEVEN DAYSLATER.IT TOOK MY MOMABOUT FIVE, SIXTIMES FOR THEM TOEVEN TEST HER.BECAUSE, THE ONETHING MY MOMHAD ALMOST EVERYSYMPTOM YOUCOULD'VETHOUGHT OFEXCEPT A FEVER.SO IF YOU DIDN'THAVE A FEVER, THEYWERE JUST LIKE OH,YOU'RE PROBABLYGOOD.ADAM: KATE'SMOTHER, ALISON,HAD ALREADYUNDERGONE AKIDNEYTRANSPLANT A FEWYEARS EARLIER.SO BECAUSE OF HERCOMPROMISEDIMMUNE SYSTEM,SHE SUFFERED FROMCORONAVIRUS-INDUCEDPNEUMONIA & HADTO BE HOSPITALIZEDFOR A DAY.KATE: THE DAYBEFORE SHE WASPUT IN THEHOSPITAL ANDGIVEN SOMEMEDICINE I WASVERY, VERYSTRESSED AND VERYUPSET JUST ABOUTEVERYTHING THATWAS GOING ONBECAUSE IT WASVERY SCARY AND IHAD NEVER SEENHER THAT SICK.ADAM: EVERYONE INCAIN'S FAMILY HASSINCE RECOVEREDFROM COVID-19 &KATE IS HOPING TORETURN TONEBRASKA IN THENEXT MONTH.KATE: I MISS IT ALOT.IT'S JUST LIKE I MISSTHE ROUTINE OFEVERYTHING.I EVEN TEXTED OURSTRENGTH COACHBECAUSE I'M NOTTHE ONE TO LOVETO LIFT AND I'M LIKEI'M READY TO LIFT.I REALLY WANT TOLIFT.THINGS LIKE THAT.WE HAVE A HOOPIN THE DRIVEWAYSO I'VE BEENSHOOTING A LITTLEBIT HERE AND THEREWHEN IT'S NOTRAINING CAUSETHAT'S ANOTHERTHING ABOUT NEWYORK: THE WEATHERHAS NOT BEENSUPER NICE HEREDURING ALL THIS.SO, WE'RE JUSTREALLY STUCK INTHE HOUSE ONRAINY DAYS ANDIT'S JUST NOT GREATBUT I'M JUST REALLYEXCITED TO BE BACKWITH THE TEAMAND NEBRASKAAND JUST GET BACKON SCHEDULE.ADAM: ADAMKRUEGER 3 NEWSNOW SPORTS.STILL AHEAD...THANKS TO A FEDER





