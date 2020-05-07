Kendrick Castillo remembered one year after STEM school shooting; parents visit cemetery every day
|
On the one year anniversary of Kendrick's death, they wanted to share that space with the community by holding a virtual memorial.
Castillo had originally hoped to organized a candlelight vigil at the state capitol but COVID-19 health concerns forced him to change those plans.
ONE YEAR AGO TODAY STEM SCHOOLSENIOR KENDRICK CASTILLO GAVEHIS LIFE TO SAVE HIS CLASS MIGHTWHEN GUNFIRE ERUPTED.TODAY HIS FAMILY HELD A MEMORIALSERVICE TO HONOR THEIR SON WHOALWAYS WILL BE REMEMBERED AS AHERO.TODAY WE'RE JOINED BY A CLOSEGROUP OF FRIENDS INSTEAD OF ALARGE RALLY ORIGINALLY PLANNED.