Kendrick Castillo remembered one year after STEM school shooting; parents visit cemetery every day

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Kendrick Castillo remembered one year after STEM school shooting; parents visit cemetery every day

Kendrick Castillo remembered one year after STEM school shooting; parents visit cemetery every day

On the one year anniversary of Kendrick's death, they wanted to share that space with the community by holding a virtual memorial.

Castillo had originally hoped to organized a candlelight vigil at the state capitol but COVID-19 health concerns forced him to change those plans.

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY STEM SCHOOLSENIOR KENDRICK CASTILLO GAVEHIS LIFE TO SAVE HIS CLASS MIGHTWHEN GUNFIRE ERUPTED.TODAY HIS FAMILY HELD A MEMORIALSERVICE TO HONOR THEIR SON WHOALWAYS WILL BE REMEMBERED AS AHERO.TODAY WE'RE JOINED BY A CLOSEGROUP OF FRIENDS INSTEAD OF ALARGE RALLY ORIGINALLY PLANNED.



How Kendrick Castillo’s family is coping with his loss, advocating for change one year after the STEM School shooting

Over the past year, the Castillos, who lost their son Kendrick in the STEM School Highlands Ranch...
Denver Post - Published


