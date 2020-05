Florida Department of Health launches new Covid-19 app Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:39s - Published 1 hour ago Florida Department of Health launches new Covid-19 app You can anonymously answer questions - ranging from age and residency to recent travel and potential covid-19 contact.

Florida Department of Health launches new Covid-19 app GIBSON SAYS MORE THAN724-THOUSAND FLORIDIANS AREWAITING FOR THEIR BENEFITS.TODAY, THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH LAUNCHED A NEW MOBILEAPP, ’STRONGER THAN C-19.’IT COMPLEMENTS THE COMMUNITYACTION SURVEY WEBSITE WITH THESAME NAMEYOU CAN DO YOUR PART IN HELPINGTHE STATE FLATTERN THECURVE...BY ANONYMOUSLY ANSWERINGQUESTIONS- RANGING FROM AGE ANDRESIDENCY, RECENT TRAVEL, TOPOTENTIAL COVID-19 CONTACT.YOU CAN UPDATE ANSWERS ASSYMPTOMS AND INFORMATIONCHANGES.THIS PROVIDES OFFICIALS WITHUP-TO-THE MINUTE INFORMATION TOIMPROVE THE DISTRIBUTION OFRESOURCES.THE SURVEY IS AVAILAB







