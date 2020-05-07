Global  

Expect delays at Century Link Stadium testing site

Expect delays at Century Link Stadium testing site

Expect delays at Century Link Stadium testing site

Lee County officials say to expect delays, especially because of anticipated rain expected on Sunday.

The current wait time is already two hours.

Expect delays at Century Link Stadium testing site

RETURN.INVESTIGATORS ARE WORKING TODETERMINE HOW HE DIED.IF YOU PLAN TO GO TO THECENTURYLINK STADIUM DRIVE-THRUTESTING SITE THIS WEEKEND, YOUMAY EXPERIENCE SOME DELAYS.LEE COUNTY OFFICIALSSAY...BECAUSE IT IS AN OUTDOORFACILITY...AND DUE TO THE RAINWE’RE EXPECTING TO GET SUNDAY-YOU COULD BE WAITING LONGER.YOU DON’T NEED AN APPOINMENT ORDOCTOR’S NOTE.

IT’S FOR ANYONE18 AND OLDER...BRING AN I-D.YOU CAN EXPECT TO WAIT AT LEASTTWO-HOURS.

MAKE SURE YOU HAVE AFACE COVERING.

YOU WILL NEED TO STAY IN YOUR CAR...AND KEEP THE WINDOWS UP UNTIL TOLD OTHERWISE. THE SITE OPENS AT 9 A-M.




There is going to be a long wait at the testing site at Century Link Stadium in Fort Myers. The wait is at least 2 hours long. They are asking people to be patient, wear a mask and keep your windows..

