The IRS is asking for people to return stimulus payments that were issued to deceased individuals.



Recent related videos from verified sources IRS Sent Out Stimulus Checks To Dead People. Now, It Wants That Money Back



While millions are still waiting for their stimulus check, the IRS has been sending out checks to people who have died. The government now wants that money back. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:27 Published 3 hours ago Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Being Sent To Dead People



Stimulus checks are being sent to dead people, even while many who are very much alive are still waiting for theirs; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:23 Published 4 hours ago