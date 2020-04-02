Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Like Lord Buddha, India is committed to saving humanity': PM Modi

'Like Lord Buddha, India is committed to saving humanity': PM Modi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:55s - Published
'Like Lord Buddha, India is committed to saving humanity': PM Modi

'Like Lord Buddha, India is committed to saving humanity': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the teachings of Lord Buddha as he took part in virtual Buddha Purnima celebrations.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is being organised in the honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organisation, is holding a virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi responds to Trump's thank you note on Hydroxychloroquine, says will win together | Oneindia [Video]

PM Modi responds to Trump's thank you note on Hydroxychloroquine, says will win together | Oneindia

AS THE WORLD BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI HAS ACKNOWLEDGED THE THANK YOU NOTE OF US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING THAT INDIA WILL DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO HELP..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates [Video]

Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates

From the discovery of a case in Mumbai's Dharavi, to a ban on chewing gum in the state of Haryana, here are the top ten news updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:11Published