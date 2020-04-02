'Like Lord Buddha, India is committed to saving humanity': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the teachings of Lord Buddha as he took part in virtual Buddha Purnima celebrations.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is being organised in the honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organisation, is holding a virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.