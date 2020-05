Mitch Holthus joins Mick Shaffer to break down Chiefs' 2020 schedule Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:42s - Published now Mitch Holthus joins Mick Shaffer to break down Chiefs' 2020 schedule The Voice of the Chiefs and your Home of the Chiefs: Chiefs radio play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus and 41 Action News Sports Director Mick Shaffer break down the Chiefs' 2020 schedule, which was released Thursday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Chiefs Schedule: Looking Forward



Chiefs Schedule: Looking Forward Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago Chiefs schedule reveal: What's got Mick Shaffer excited?



The Chiefs' schedule will be released Thursday with the all important dates, times and networks. 41 Action News Sports Director Mick Shaffer is, of course, rooting for 16 games on Sunday Night.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:54 Published 1 day ago