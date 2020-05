First 90 days of pandemic cost Monterey tourism $500 million Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:42s - Published now Last year visitors spent $3.24 billion in Monterey County 0

LOCAL ECONOMIC IMPACTSTUDIES SHOW JUST HOWBIG OF AN INDUSTRYTOURISM IS ON THMONTEREY PENINSULA.IN 2019 VISITORSSPENT A RECORD 3-POINT-24 BILLIONDOLLARS THAT ISACCORDING TO THEMONTEREY COUNTYCONVENITION ANDVISITORS BUREAU.THOSE DOLLARSTRANSLATED INTO 27THOUSAND JOBS AND 153MILLION IN LOCAL TAXREVENUE.IN THE FIRST 90 DAOF THE PANDEMIC THELOCAL HOSPITALITYINDUSTRY LOST AROUND500 MILLION IN REVENUEAND S FORECASTINGMORE THAN A BILLIONDOLLARS IN LOSSES OVERTHE NEXT SIX TO NINEMONTHS.





