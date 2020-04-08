Research: One Group Spread 65% Of All COVID-19 Cases Across US

New research reveals who was responsible for the majority of new US coronavirus cases that erupted in March.

Business Insider reports infected travelers from New York transmitted nearly 65% of new coronavirus cases across the country.

Scientists found the genetic signature of the strain of the virus prevalent in New York connect it to outbreaks in Europe.

However, the infections in Washington state were linked to China.

Enforcing stay-at-home orders earlier would have helped cut down on the infection's transmission.

As of Thursday, more than 327,400 people across New York have been infected by the coronavirus.

At least 26,144 have lost their lives.

It means that we missed the boat early on, and the vast majority in this country is coming from domestic spread.

Kristian Andersen Immunology and microbiology professor, Scripps Research