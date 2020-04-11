Carjacking Arrest

Columbus police arrest five people in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery.

Keyonta macon, j.r.

Edwards, monroe richards, montevias williams are all charged with armed robbery and armed carjacking.

Velncia taylor is charged with hindering prosecution.

A mugshot of macon was not available today.

A stolen truck was crashed into friendship missionary baptist church early wednesday morning.

Columbus police chief fred shelton says the four male suspects got into the victim's truck at walmart on tuesday night.

Investigators believe during the ride a gun was pulled and money demanded from the victim.

The victim was later dropped off and the truck was taken.

Police spotted the stolen truck and gave chase before it was crashed.

All of the suspects remain in jail.