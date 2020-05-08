Station 19 S03E16 Louder Than A Bomb - Season Finale

Station 19 3x16 "Louder Than A Bomb" Season 3 Episode 16 Promo trailer (Season Finale) - Andy becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers.

Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain, on the season finale of “Station 19,” airing Thursday, May 14th, on ABC.

