On Tagore's birthday, we speak to the man who heads an institution built upon his ideals | Oneindia

Visva Bharati is an educational institution built upon the foundation of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's vision and nurtured by his ideals.

Over the years since its inception, it has served as a model for modern and progressive learning.

While Tagore is remembered for his word craft and music, this unconventional university remains one of his most significant contributions to India and the world.

We speak to Visva Bharati's Vice Chancellor Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty to understand the significance of this institution.

