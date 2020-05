Recent related videos from verified sources Burn patient receives heartfelt sendoff as she leaves the hospital



15-year-old Emily Peters was spending New Year's Eve like many others, with friends. She and a friend we're enjoying a fire pit when things got out of hand, and Emily needed to be taken to the hospital.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:20 Published 1 hour ago Missing 2-year-old boy found safe



Missing 2-year-old boy found safe Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 03:26 Published 4 hours ago