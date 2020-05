NJ Priest Makes Creative Confessional To Connect With Parishioners While Church Is Closed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:04s - Published 1 hour ago NJ Priest Makes Creative Confessional To Connect With Parishioners While Church Is Closed Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, and with houses of worship still closed, religious leaders are looking for creative ways to connect with the faithful; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Confession: NJ Priest Creates Makeshift Confessional In Shed To Hear Parishioners’ Sins The priest at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church felt even in a pandemic, the sacrament had to be...

