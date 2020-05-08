Global  

US 231 ready to start phase two of project

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
New tonight.

The alabama department of transportation says it expects to finish the bridge construction project on u.s. highway 231 faster than initially expected.

Officials say they initially had a conservative timeline and no incentives for speed.

The coronavirus has not had a negative impact on the project.

In february, the heavily traveled road was closed after heavy rains led to major cracks tonight, waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live in lacey's spring.

There have been road closed signs at that location for months.

Im told tomorrow that officials will open bids for construction of two 100-foot bridges... another step forward in this massive development.

When it comes to speed of the project, the state says workers haven't missed a step due to coronavirus... if anything, it's helped make their work easier.

Take sot: seth burkett - alabama department of transportation "this disaster that has led to this project, and therefore the project to address it are both unprecedented.

So it's really difficult for me to compare it to anything in my experience at aldot."

Unprecedented.... it's a word that can describe the february landslide causing highway 231's problems.... and the current way of life due to the coronavirus.

For the construction project, the virus hasn't forced much of a change for workers.

Take sot: seth burkett - alabama department of transportation "on most of our construction projects, it has not had a great impact, this project, so far the work that's being conducted involves alot of people working in machinery and the open air, there's sufficient room for them to stay mostly social distanced as they need to" the second phase of the project is ready to start in june... two bridges will be built, crossing the unstable area where a road once stood.

The area is still dangerous, and burkett says the coronavirus keeping people off the roads, has been helpful.

He says it allows workers to stay safer at the job site, with fewer drivers passing by, and they can get to the site quickly with no traffic.

Take sot: seth burkett - alabama department of transportation "it actually has been something that kind of allowed us to work more freely with this project, with reduction in traffic, the detour route has become much less of a concern, traffic is much lower.

The contractor selected for the bridge construction will have a target date to be finished by december 2nd.

The speediness has to do with monetary incentives.

If that happens - they can make around 2.5 million dollars in incentives.

But if it doesnt.... the contractor will be fined an undisclosed amount.

Burkett expects the project to move along fast.

Take sot: seth burkett - alabama department of transportation "anticipate this project being wrapped up in a much shorter time frame than what we originally discussed with the public" bids for the bridge construction will open tomorrow, and im told a contractor is also expected to be selected tomorrow as well.... things moving quickly here on highway 231.

Live in morgan




