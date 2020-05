Enjoying Mother's Day brunch while staying 'Safer at Home'

BIT DIFFERENT... BUTIT'S STILL POSSIBLE.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK SHARES WHEREYOU CAN PICK UP AMOTHER'S DAYBRUNCH.ITS THE DAY TO SAYTHANK YOU TO OURMOMS AND....ONE WAYTO THE HEART ISTHROUGH THESTOMACH."MOTHER'S DAY IS AFUN DAY TO GO OUT TOEAT, TAKE CARE OFYOUR MOTHER.OBVIOUSLY IT'S ADIFFERENT WORLDRIGHT NOW."AND RESTAURANTSLIKE GREEN BAYDISTILLERY AREFINDING WAYS TOADJUST."WE'RE EXCITED TOCOOK FOR MOTHERSDAY.

WE LOVECOOKING FOR PEOPLE,WE'RE GOING TOBRING IT RIGHT OUT TOYOUR CAR, MAKE ITEASY FOR YOU."OWNER MICHAELMCNERNEY SAYSTHEY'LL HAVE DRIVEUP LANES SET UP TOKEEP EVERYONESAFE.AND ON THE MENU..."WE'RE FEATURINGOUR SIGNATURETENDERLOIN TIPS, OURHONEY GLAZED HAM,MASHED POTATOES,STUFFING,VEGETABLES, COMESWITH CONDIMENTSALSO."YOU CAN ALSO TREATMOM WITH A BRUNCHFROM THE SWANCLUB...."WE'VE BEEN DOING ITFOR 50 PLUS YEARS.THIS IS THE FIRSTYEAR THAT WE'REDOING IT AND JUSTHAVE THE CURBSIDEAVAILABLE BUT WE'REGOING TO MAKE ITWORK."AUSTIN DECLEENESAYS THEY HADCURBSIDE PICK UPAVAILABLE FOREASTER AND GOT ALOT OF POSITIVEFEEDBACK..

SOTHEY'RE EXCITED TODO IT AGAIN."WE HAVE BROASTEDCHICKEN AN 8 AND 16PIECE.

HONEY BAKEDHAM.

TENDERLOINTIPS.

MASHEDPOTATOES, DRESSING,CARROTS."BOTH RESTAURANTSSAY WORKERS WILLBE WEARING MASKSAND GLOVES.THEY'RE ALSO ASKINGTHAT PEOPLE CALL INTHEIR ORDERS AHEADOF TIME.JULIANA FALK NBC 26.WE HAVE MOREINFORMATION ON OURWEBSITE ABOUT BOTHRESTAURANTS ANDTHEIR MOTHER'S DAYBRUNCHES..INCLUDING THEDEADLINE TO PLACEAN ORDER.

