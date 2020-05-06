Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lee's Summit lab now offers COVID-19 antibody testing

Lee's Summit lab now offers COVID-19 antibody testing

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Lee's Summit lab now offers COVID-19 antibody testing
Lee's Summit lab now offers COVID-19 antibody testing
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lee's Summit lab now offers COVID-19 antibody testing

A LEE'S SUMMIT LAB THATHELPED LEAD THE WAYFOR CORONAVIRUSTESTING IS NOWOFFERING A NEW TEST- TOLOOK FOR ANTIBODIES41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD EXPLAINSINSIDE THIS LEE'S SUMMITLAB,VIRACOR TEAMS AREPROCESSING AS MANYANTIBODY TESTS AS THEYCANTO HELP DETERMINE WHOMIGHT HAVE BEENEXPOSED TO THECORONAVIRUSMichelle Altrich/ ViracorPresidentIt's a really important part ofmanaging the pandemicANTIBODIES ARE PROTEINSTHE BODY MAKES TOATTACK A VIRUSIF SOMEONE HAS ACERTAIN ANTIBODY,IT COULD MEAN THEYEITHER HAD A VACCINE ORWERE INFECTED IN THEPAST WITH THE VIRUSWHETHER THEY KNEW ITOR NOTDr. Dana Hawkinson/ UniversityofKansas Health SystemWe would ultimately liketesting to be available foreveryone, just as if you got aninfluenza testIT TAKES TIME FORANTIBODIES TO DEVELOPANYWHERE FROM ONEWEEK TO A COUPLE OFWEEKS AFTER INITIALINFECTIONMichelle Altrich/ ViracorPresidentSince we know that early on inthe pandemic, we didn't haveenough testing to go around,there's no way to know howmany people have actuallyhad the virus unless we goback and look for a sign thatthey had it two months ago orthree months ago.

And that iswhat antibody testing can dofor usDOCTORS SAY EVEN IF ITCAN ACCURATELY DETECTANTIBODIESIT'S STILL UNKOWNWHETHER THAT MEANSYOUR PROTECTED FROMFUTURE INFECTIONDr. Dana Hawkinson/ UniversityofKansas Health SystemMaking sure if the testpositive, you really have hadthe disease.

And if it'snegative, you really haven't.We need to make sure theresults you get as individual bythis lab is fully accurateINFORMATION THAT MIGHTBE ABLE TO HELPDETERMINE WHO CANDONATE PLASMA ANDRETURN TO WORK, AMONGOTHER THINGSMichelle Altrich/ ViracorPresidentIt can give us an idea of whatreally is the prevalence of theinfection and that will helpmanaging the pandemic at avery large scaleREPORTING IN LEE




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Testing to expand in Florida [Video]

Testing to expand in Florida

Governor DeSantis announced more testing will be done in Florida. They will start antibody testing to find hot spots at nursing homes. There will be a site set up at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:06Published
Gov. DeSantis says Hard Rock Stadium testing site will administer antibody testing [Video]

Gov. DeSantis says Hard Rock Stadium testing site will administer antibody testing

The governor says the tests will reveal if a patient has had the virus in the past. The results are available within a fifteen minute time frame.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:46Published