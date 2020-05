75-year-old retired electrician Tim Bell of Minster on Sea, Kent has decided to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day by decorating his mobility scooter as a tank.

Tim Bell said: "Boys never grow up, they just get bigger toys!

This seemed like an ideal way to mark the 75th Anniversary of VE Day in style." "It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog," he added.