Tom Cruise will make movie in space

U.S - Tom Cruise is set to put his name on the Hollywood record books by making the first action movie in space, Nasa confirmed.

There are no details of the film, but Deadline - which first reported the story - said it would not be a new instalment of Mission: Impossible.

The report also said Cruise, 57, is also working with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter:

