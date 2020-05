How to photo transfer anything: A wooden gift for mom Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published 1 hour ago How to photo transfer anything: A wooden gift for mom You don’t have to buy anything special to make a completely custom photo transfer gift on wood. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources How to Photo Transfer Anything: Images on rocks made easy



Photo transferring is easier than you think, even when it comes to putting images onto nature. Here's how to put a picture on a rock with things you've got at home. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago