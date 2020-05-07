Global  

PM Modi anguished over the death of 16 migrant workers crushed to death by a train | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:25s - Published
He lockdown has been extremely harsh on the migrant labourers who were rendered jobless and had to walk hundreds of kilometeres to walk back to their home.

Now another distressing news of 16 migrants crushed to death by a train has further added to the distressing news trickling in each day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is anguished by the loss of lives in the Maharashtra train accident in which 16 people were killed.

The accident occurred after a goods train ran over them near the Karmad railway station in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra on early on Friday morning.

While 16 people were killed, five others were injured.

