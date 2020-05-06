Global  

'View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11': Donald Trump

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:43s - Published
US President Donald Trump has said that he views Covid-19 as an act of war against an invisible enemy.

He added that they don't know how it got there and it should have been stopped.

The US President went on to say that he views the situation as worse than Pearl Harbour or 9/11.

Watch the full video for all the details.

