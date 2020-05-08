Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Facebook > Dowden: PM to take tentative steps to ease lockdown measures

Dowden: PM to take tentative steps to ease lockdown measures

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Dowden: PM to take tentative steps to ease lockdown measures

Dowden: PM to take tentative steps to ease lockdown measures

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says Boris Johnson will take "tentative steps" while assessing the lockdown restrictions.

The prime minister is due to outline his "roadmap" for exiting the coronavirus lockdown in England on Sunday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this