Dowden: PM to take tentative steps to ease lockdown measures
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says Boris Johnson will take "tentative steps" while assessing the lockdown restrictions.
The prime minister is due to outline his "roadmap" for exiting the coronavirus lockdown in England on Sunday.
