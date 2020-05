Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking their relationship to the next level by purchasing their first home together.



Tweets about this Twister RT @CountryNow: Name a better duo. We'll wait. @blakeshelton @gwenstefani 🥰 #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice #NobodyButYou https://t.co/NEgblqi6Qe 22 seconds ago Paddycake RT @FanOfShefani: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s special performance honoring Oklahoma food bank workers shown on ‘The Voice’ | https://t.c… 9 minutes ago Erin blake shelton and gwen stefani as a couple make me uncomfortable 13 minutes ago Kate🌸 RT @lopes__07: You know what I’m mad about today? The fact that Blake Shelton left Miranda Lambert for fucking Gwen Stefani. 14 minutes ago Savage Entertainment Blake shelton, Gwen stefani Buy 13$ Million Dollar Mansion #blakeshelton #GwenStefani #Hollywood #TheVoice… https://t.co/gQ6Jy8uylt 23 minutes ago yolanda RT @djshfni: 1. GWEN STEFANI IS STILL THAT BADASS QUEEN! 2. BLAKE SHELTON AND GWEN STEFANI ARE RELATIONSHIP GOALS!! 3. PERIOD!!! https://t.… 27 minutes ago AngelofEssence RT @shefaniforever2: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform "Nobody But You" - The Voice Fina... https://t.co/8BO1z1Z4as via @YouTube 27 minutes ago Todd Denny RT @hburgamerican: Todd Tilghman – the first person to audition this season – outlasted everyone and was crowned "The Voice" winner during… 30 minutes ago