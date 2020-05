Eva Longoria dyes hair at home for new L'Oreal Paris commercial Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published 2 weeks ago Eva Longoria dyes hair at home for new L'Oreal Paris commercial Eva Longoria has dyed her own hair at home for a brand-new L'Oreal Paris commercial. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this