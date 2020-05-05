At Home Touch Ups With Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan

These days looking your best can often mean putting your best face — and hair — forward on your Zoom calls.

Since we haven't been able to get to our favorite salons, Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan is here with a simple remedy to help you touch up those stubborn grays.

Her secret weapon: no gray Quick Fix!

And should you want to make an extra splash and surprise your friends or co-workers, Caitlin recommends turning to the color experts at Splat to make a favorable impact.

Her go-to color: Splat's Pink Fetish.

To touch away grays or add a touch of color, here are Caitlin's picks: no gray Quick Fix.

Available at Walmart Splat Complete Kit Pink Fetish.

Available at Walmart