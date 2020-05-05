At Home Touch Ups With Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan
At Home Touch Ups With Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan
These days looking your best can often mean putting your best face — and hair — forward on your Zoom calls.
Since we haven't been able to get to our favorite salons, Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan is here with a simple remedy to help you touch up those stubborn grays.
Her secret weapon: no gray Quick Fix!
And should you want to make an extra splash and surprise your friends or co-workers, Caitlin recommends turning to the color experts at Splat to make a favorable impact.
Her go-to color: Splat's Pink Fetish.
Available at Walmart Splat Complete Kit Pink Fetish.
Available at Walmart