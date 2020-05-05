Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At Home Touch Ups With Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan

Video Credit: Star Magazine - Duration: 01:38s - Published
At Home Touch Ups With Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan

At Home Touch Ups With Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan

These days looking your best can often mean putting your best face — and hair — forward on your Zoom calls.

Since we haven't been able to get to our favorite salons, Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan is here with a simple remedy to help you touch up those stubborn grays.

Her secret weapon:  no gray Quick Fix!

And should you want to make an extra splash and surprise your friends or co-workers, Caitlin recommends turning to the color experts at Splat to make a favorable impact.

Her go-to color:  Splat's Pink Fetish.

To touch away grays or add a touch of color, here are Caitlin's picks:   no gray Quick Fix.

Available at Walmart   Splat Complete Kit Pink Fetish.

Available at Walmart  

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TopToToeGlow

💄💋TopToToeGlow 💋💄 RT @TopToToeGlow: Any of my lovely ladies looking to work from home? Hours to fit with your present commitments and can also continue once… 8 hours ago

BeckTogether

Beckenham Together RT @Pier_luigis: Risotto Alla Pescatora. Mixed seafood with rice, extra virgin olive oil & a touch of tomato. It doesn’t get juicier than t… 1 day ago

Pier_luigis

Pierluigi's Risotto Alla Pescatora. Mixed seafood with rice, extra virgin olive oil & a touch of tomato. It doesn’t get juicier… https://t.co/jo6nXoVLEE 2 days ago

LDNBuddhist

LondonBuddhistCentre Day 2 of #ShareYourShrine comes from Astrid. who is currently in Australia. It is replete with fresh flowers, shell… https://t.co/tGcdWlxuGP 2 days ago

Phulkari_Empo

Phulkari - Punjab Government Emporium Looking for a traditional artefact to amp your home's interior? Add that classic touch to your decor with this ethn… https://t.co/VTJDjxi3C5 3 days ago

hunny_beauty

hunny 💕 Happy Mother’s Day! 💕 - Hoping everyone is able to spend some time with your mom today, whether it be at home or… https://t.co/IbTN5nYoUj 4 days ago

lonesharkoy

Kevin Egan @damianstack Easy say things like that when you live in your home county. When an Offaly man wants to stay in touch… https://t.co/nPtTOvvIk9 5 days ago

TopToToeGlow

💄💋TopToToeGlow 💋💄 Any of my lovely ladies looking to work from home? Hours to fit with your present commitments and can also continue… https://t.co/7iGpidfnXf 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

At Home Touch Ups With Beauty Editor Caitlin Kiernan [Video]

At Home Touch Ups With Beauty Editor Caitlin Kiernan

These days looking your best can often mean putting your best face — and hair — forward on your Zoom calls. Since we haven't been able to get to our favorite salons, OK! Magazine Beauty Editor..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:38Published
At Home Hair Color 101 [Video]

At Home Hair Color 101

Let’s face it, we’re all trying to figure out how to keep our strands looking fab as we’re all adjusting to the new normal at home. But don’t you worry, Beauty Editor Caitlin Kiernan is dishing..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:29Published