Walk on the Wild Side!
Sea Lion & Zookeeper Walk Together Amid Empty Zoo Due to COVID-19!
Orzel TSO 🔝 Simba: "Danger? Hah! I walk on the wild side. I laugh in the face of danger. Ha ha ha ha!"
[The Lion King 1994]
An… https://t.co/yjUajagVDy 6 days ago
レイン Fave line from Lion King:
"Danger? Ha! I walk on the wild side. I laugh in the face of danger. Ha ha ha ha!" 6 days ago
In locked down zoo, Australian sea lion goes for a walkMalie, an 18-year-old sea Australian lion walks around empty zoo
Monitor lizard enjoys dip in hotel swimming pool in Thailand during COVID-19 lockdownThis is the amusing moment a wild monitor lizard enjoyed a dip in a hotel swimming pool that was close to guests because of the coronavirus.
The cheeky reptile was spotted by British tourist Sandra..