WE'RE OPEN: Jolt Coffee A local coffee shop is stepping up to help those in need, despite being closed. Jolt Coffee Co., in a partnership with Delivering with Dignity, is feeding families in need.

WE'RE OPEN: Jolt Coffee BEING CLOSED.IN TODAY'S MORNING EDITION OFWE'RE OPEN LAS VEGAS...13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ALICIAPATTILLO SHOWS YOU HOW APARTNERSHIP BETWEEN JOLT COFFEECO AND "DELIVERING WITHDIGNITY" IS FEEDING HUNDREDS OFFAMILIES A WEEK.(NAT SOUND / CHOPPING FOOD)TIFFANY STILES OWNER OF JOLTCOFFEE CO."LOCATED HERE IN THE CENTER THELGBTQ CENTER OF LAS VEGAS WESERVE THE COMMUNITY THROUGH OURCOFFEE AND BAKED GOOD." BUTSINCE COVID-19 FORCED THEIRSHOP TO CLOSE THEY'RE ON A NEWPLACE WHERE WE ARE PROVIDINGMEALS FOR THOSE AT-RISK FAMILIES AND PEOPLE IN OURCOMMUNITY." (NAT SOUND /COOKING FOOD) TIFFANY STILESOWNER OF JOLT COFFEE CO."EVERY DAY WE ARE PREPARINGMEALS.WE PREPARE IN THEMORNING AND THEN WE SET UP ALLOF OUR BAGS DRIVERS COME 12 30EVERYDAY AND THEY'RE THE ONESTHAT REALLY PICK UP THE FOODWITH THEIR HELP THE JOLTDELIVERS 800 MEALS PER WEEKTIFFANY STILES OWNER OF JOLTCOFFEE CO."UNDER THE WEB OF DELIVERINGWITH DIGNITY WE ARE ALSOWORKING WITH OTHER RESTAURANTSHONEY SALT IS INVOLVED GRAFFITIBAO IS INVOLVED VALENCIA GOLDAND I BELIEVE WE HAVE APARTNERSHIP WITH MCDONALDS ASWELL SO ALL OF US WORKINGTOGETHER TO PROVIDE THESE MEALSFOR THE FAMILY IT'S A BEAUTIFULPARTNERSHIP." AS THE VALLEYREOPENS THE JOLT WILL CONTINUETO BE A RESOURCE FOR THOSE INNEED."IT'S REWARDING TO GIVE BACK TOOUR COMMUNITY IN A WAY THAT ISHELPFUL." ALICIA PATTILLO 13ACTION NEWSIF YOU WANT TO TRY IT OUT...JOLT COFFEE CO IS LOCATED 401SOUTHMARYLAND PARKWAY.AND YOU CAN GET MOREINFORMATION...AND SEE OTHER BUSINESSES WEHAVE HIGHLIGHTED AT K-T-N-V-DOT- COM... SLASH OPEN.





