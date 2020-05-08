Shannon Sharpe: Horace Grant called me to reveal what really happened on the plane with MJ Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:14s - Published 2 weeks ago Shannon Sharpe: Horace Grant called me to reveal what really happened on the plane with MJ It was revealed in Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance' that MJ had purposely told a flight attendant to not let teammate Horace Grant eat after a poor performance on the basketball court. After yesterday's segment, Horace Grant reached out to Shannon Sharpe to tell him what really happened on the airplane and what playing with Michael Jordan was really like. 0

Tweets about this Phillip Hymen Horace Grant letting dudes like Shannon Sharpe get him hyped up about Jordan but ask Shannon if he took up for thos… https://t.co/p2hrzTosAJ 4 hours ago Berch I think Shannon Sharpe didn’t do justice to the information Horace Grant gave him enough that’s why Horace decided… https://t.co/MmVLKzW3D4 4 hours ago Zakee Kinlaw Shannon Sharpe trying to figure out how to use this Horace Grant revelation as more proof why Lebron is the 🐐. https://t.co/nVVcvcHTeK 5 hours ago Khensani @tlotlo20_ I’m actually watching Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss Horace Grant’s story. Apparently Horace sa… https://t.co/s36q81vFk0 5 hours ago Sean D @AlexBrooklyn14 @TheHoopCentral Horace Grant will be on TV soon and explain he tried to fight Mike and others stopp… https://t.co/mUBIPtD12J 6 days ago Christopher Elcock 🇨🇦 @michaelgrange Horace Grant already told Shannon Sharpe that some stuff was edited out...lol...You almost expect it when someone does a bio 1 week ago Mitchell David Speedy @re_anderson21 I believe Shannon Sharpe from First Take mentioned he called Horace Grant after last weeks episode.… https://t.co/wnxMqlwitb 1 week ago Dawayne Sealy @mhk_hyperdrive Go check out undisputed Horace Grant call Shannon Sharpe telling him how much editing ESPN did on the last dance. SMFH 1 week ago