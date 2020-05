Ísis Valverde’s Guide to Sun-Kissed Makeup, Brazilian Style Video Credit: Vogue - Duration: 08:50s - Published 3 weeks ago Ísis Valverde’s Guide to Sun-Kissed Makeup, Brazilian Style Ísis Valverde shares her Brazilian bombshell makeup routine, that includes a no contour-contour makeup strategy. Filmed at Janeiro hotel 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this