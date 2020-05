7 First Alert Forecast 0508 noon

<AD LIB WX TOSSMETEOROLOGISTAUTUMNLEWANDOWSKITRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERTFORECAST.CLOUDS INCREASEWITH SCTD.

RAIN ANDSNOW SHOWERSDEVELOPING TODAY.TEMPERATURES WILLHOLD NEAR 40DEGREES THISAFTERNOON.TEMPERATURES DROPINTO THE WEEKEND ASHIGHS FALL TO 20DEGREES BELOWNORMAL INTO THE 40SAND EVEN SOME 30S!THE WEEKEND WILLBRING ONE OF THECOLDEST MOTHER'SDAY WEEKENDS INBUFFALO HISTORY ASNEAR RECORD COLDWILL COMBINE WITHSNOW SHOWERS TOCREATE A WINTRSCENE LATE FRIDAYAND SATURDAY.MOTHER'S DAY WILLBE BREEZY ANDBELOW AVERAGE INTHE 40S BUT LOOKSLIKE SNOW ENDS ANDRAIN HOLDS OFF!TO SEE HOW THISYEAR COMPARES TOTHE PAST 40 CLICKHERE.

THE NEXT WEEKSETS UP TO CONTINUETHE BELOW AVERAGETEMPERATURE TREND.FRIDAYMORNING: 33AFTERNOON: 41MOSTLY CLOUDY WITHPM RAIN/SNOW,MAINLY SOUTH OFBUFFALO.SATURDAYMORNING: 27AFTERNOON: 39WINDY & COLD WITHSNOW SHOWERSSUNDAYMORNING: 27AFTERNOON: 47PARTLY SUNNY ANDCOOL WITH PMSHOWER POSSIBLEMONDAYMORNING: 35AFTERNOON: 43MOSTLY CLOUDY WITHRAIN/SNOW SHOWERSTUESDAYMORNING: 33AFTERNOON: 45PARTLY CLOUDY ANDCOOLAFTERNOON: 45PARTLY CLOUDY ANDCOOL