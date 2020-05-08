Global  

Top 10 Anime of Spring 2020

Top 10 Anime of Spring 2020

Top 10 Anime of Spring 2020

The Season of Delays is upon us, might as well make the most of it!

Join Ashley as he counts down the best anime to come out of the Spring season.

Top 10 Anime of Spring 2020

The Season of Delays is upon us, might as well make the most of it!

The Season of Delays is upon us, might as well make the most of it! Join Ashley as he counts down the best anime to come out of the Spring season, including the likes of "Digimon Adventure", "Kakushigoto", "BNA Brand New Animal", "Food Wars The Fifth Plate", "My Next Life as a Villainess All Routes Lead to Doom!", "Gleipnir", "Sing Yesterday for Me", "Kaguya-sama Love is War Season Two", "Tower of God", and more!




