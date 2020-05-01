Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keto-Friendly Strawberry Shortcake from The “I Love My Air-Fryer” Keto Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book

Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Keto-Friendly Strawberry Shortcake from The “I Love My Air-Fryer” Keto Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book

Keto-Friendly Strawberry Shortcake from The “I Love My Air-Fryer” Keto Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book

Who doesn't love dessert?

Unfortunately, because traditional flours and sugars don't fit into a keto diet, it can sometimes feel impossible to find a mouthwatering treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising your health goals.

Thankfully, there are a ton of keto options out there to keep you on track!

And with the air fryer, you're able to create a wide range of perfectly proportioned, keto-friendly sweets that always hit the spot — including this keto-friendly Strawberry Shortcake!

Using almond flour and granular erythritol, and topped with naturally low-carb whipped cream, this decadent dessert is sure to be a hit whether you're making it for home or for a special gathering.

Find the full recipe in The “I Love My Air-Fryer” Keto Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book.

Https://bit.ly/2SLRCGI

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MKemiri

Mary Kemiri Keto-Friendly Strawberry Shortcake from The “I Love My Air-Fryer” Keto Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book - Yahoo Entert… https://t.co/MQP8BFeirJ 1 day ago

_Health_Recipes

Healthy Recipes Keto-Friendly Strawberry Shortcake from The “I Love My Air-Fryer” Keto #Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book https://t.co/Eb3JYMsPtH 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Relax with a Satisfying Moon Milk Nightcap (Keto Drinks) [Video]

Relax with a Satisfying Moon Milk Nightcap (Keto Drinks)

The search for the perfect keto drink has ended! This beautifully blue Moon Milk Nightcap owes its color to butterfly pea flower herbal tea and its healthy keto kick to unsweetened full-fat coconut..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 01:00Published