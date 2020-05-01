Keto-Friendly Strawberry Shortcake from The “I Love My Air-Fryer” Keto Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book

Who doesn't love dessert?

Unfortunately, because traditional flours and sugars don't fit into a keto diet, it can sometimes feel impossible to find a mouthwatering treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising your health goals.

Thankfully, there are a ton of keto options out there to keep you on track!

And with the air fryer, you're able to create a wide range of perfectly proportioned, keto-friendly sweets that always hit the spot — including this keto-friendly Strawberry Shortcake!

Using almond flour and granular erythritol, and topped with naturally low-carb whipped cream, this decadent dessert is sure to be a hit whether you're making it for home or for a special gathering.

Find the full recipe in The “I Love My Air-Fryer” Keto Diet 5-Ingredient Recipe Book.

Https://bit.ly/2SLRCGI