Elon Musk Reveals How to Pronounce Son's Name Musk and singer Grimes recently welcomed X Æ A-12 into the world.

Fans have been puzzled over the correct pronunciation of the name, but Musk has clarified.

Elon Musk, on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' Musk, 48, revealed that he "appreciates" being an older dad and is enamored with little X Æ A-12.

