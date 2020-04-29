Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queen honours wartime generation as she praises country’s Covid-19 response

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 04:12s - Published
Queen honours wartime generation as she praises country’s Covid-19 response

Queen honours wartime generation as she praises country’s Covid-19 response

The Queen has delivered a poignant message to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day – praising the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak that has filled empty streets with “love and care”.

As she remembered Britain’s Second World War sacrifices and the “joyous celebrations” that followed the end of fighting in Europe, the head of state paid tribute to the positive qualities of today’s generation.

The tireless efforts of NHS staff, care and key workers, and communities helping the vulnerable, reflected a nation “those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire,” said the Queen.

And she highlighted the message of VE (Victory in Europe) Day that resonates with the country’s plight today – “Never give up, never despair”.

Her televised address came at the end of national celebrations, curtailed due to the lockdown, marking 75 years to the day Britain and its Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender, following almost six years of brutal warfare.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen honours wartime generation as she praises Covid-19 response

Queen honours wartime generation as she praises Covid-19 responseTelevised address came at the end of national celebrations, curtailed due to the lockdown
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail


Queen tells Britain ‘never give up’ in tribute to WW2 generation

Queen tells Britain ‘never give up’ in tribute to WW2 generationLONDON: Queen Elizabeth led tributes to veterans of World War Two recalling the “never give up,...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

newschainnews

NewsChain Headline News Queen honours wartime generation as she praises country’s Covid-19 response #news https://t.co/1bBveoO3vj 6 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page #QueensSpeech: The #Queen has delivered a poignant message to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day – praising the n… https://t.co/dsmuyUh3DD 6 days ago

G4girl18

Alexandra Munro RT @EveningExpress: Queen honours wartime generation as she praises country’s Covid-19 response https://t.co/CnCT7TS8ui https://t.co/gyufl… 6 days ago

paestateagents

P A Estates Ltd RT @heraldscotland: The Queen has delivered a poignant message to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day – praising the nation’s response to t… 6 days ago

alexjonesAM1

Alex Jones RT @News_Letter: Here's what the Queen said in her televised message on 75th anniversary of VE Day https://t.co/VknnrSMSNq 6 days ago

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland The Queen has delivered a poignant message to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day – praising the nation’s response… https://t.co/zfr1jkorE7 1 week ago

DaveAvey

Dave Aveyard RT @LeedsNews: A special speech for a special day from Her Majesty 👏 https://t.co/3qJMA9reqV 1 week ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Queen honours wartime generation as she praises country’s Covid-19 response https://t.co/CnCT7TS8ui https://t.co/gyuflHBfR7 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen will lead nation in marking 75th anniversary of VE Day [Video]

Queen will lead nation in marking 75th anniversary of VE Day

The Queen will lead the nation in marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day with an address to the country - her second televised message during the coronavirus outbreak. The message will form part of a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published