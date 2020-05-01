Happy Birthday, Billy Joel! (Saturday, May 9)

Global  

William Martin Joel was born on May 9, 1949, and turns 70.

He was born in the Bronx, New York.

The pianist released his debut solo album, 'Cold Spring Harbor,' in 1971.

He later released 'Piano Man,' which gave him his nickname.

His breakthrough 1977 album, 'The Stranger', was Columbia Record's best-selling album.

Joel landed his first No.

1 'Billboard' 200 album with ‘52nd Street.’ His single, “It’s Still Rock & Roll to Me,” was his first No.

1 song on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 chart.

The Grammy-winning artist has also acted.

He voiced Dodger in the animated film, 'Oliver & Company.'

The Piano Man has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

