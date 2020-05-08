NFL Players Coalition Calls for Federal Probe Into Ahmaud Arbery Murder The organization, other athletes and coaches have published a letter calling on the Justice Department and the FBI to investigate Arbery’s death.

Former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who leads the organization, posted the letter in full on Twitter.

Anquan Boldin, via Twitter The letter is signed by 64 athletes and coaches, including Tom Brady and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Arbery’s attackers were taken into custody on Thursday night after a public outcry on social media.