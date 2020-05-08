Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL Players Coalition Calls for Federal Probe Into Ahmaud Arbery Murder

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published
NFL Players Coalition Calls for Federal Probe Into Ahmaud Arbery Murder

NFL Players Coalition Calls for Federal Probe Into Ahmaud Arbery Murder

NFL Players Coalition Calls for Federal Probe Into Ahmaud Arbery Murder The organization, other athletes and coaches have published a letter calling on the Justice Department and the FBI to investigate Arbery’s death.

Former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who leads the organization, posted the letter in full on Twitter.

Anquan Boldin, via Twitter The letter is signed by 64 athletes and coaches, including Tom Brady and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Arbery’s attackers were taken into custody on Thursday night after a public outcry on social media.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Players Coalition asks for federal probe of Ahmaud Arbery killing


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle Times


Malcolm Jenkins Honors Ahmaud Arbery With 2.23 Mile Run, Tom Brady Shows Support

Tom Brady is now showing his support for Ahmaud Arbery -- signing a letter from the NFL Players...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this