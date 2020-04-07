Journalism students sharing Knightly News

Journalism students at Rome Free Academy have been broadcasting remotely since they've been out of school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Closed abruptly.

Newschannel two's katrina smith did a video chat with journalism students at rome free academy who find themselves (living( a story and also becoming a lifeline for fellow students feeling a disconnect.

Sot 00:40 depressing, shocking, very shocking, i didnt think it was actually going to happen.

Didnt seem real.

:49 cart 1 8180(broll of their video open) they can't get into their studio.

But rfa's journalism students can still tell stories.

Jr 2:14 obviously to get as much information out to families and students as possible.

20 cart 2 -8181 they've broadcast remotely since the abrupt send-off in march.

Knowing they (won't( go back to school at all renews their calling.

Sot alana i.

8:21 we feel realy bad for the seniors because they didnt get to finish their school year, they might not have a graduation, so overall we feel really bad for the seniors.

Cart3 8182 they've requested interviews with students, teachers, lawmakers, even the governor.

Sot carl 1:41 we put in a letter to governor cuomo.

We cont know if we will get that one but we are trying 49 kaila 4:38i think they were just as suprrised to interview senator griffo as maybe he was to see us reach out to him, but i think it's taken off and the broadcasting aspect is better than it was maybe even in school.

49 cart 4 8183 their broadcast helps them and other students feel connected.

Sot ashton, soph 3:07 it's still fun being able to do our classes and everything and be able to experience some parts of our tenth grade and jr years.3:17 cart 5 8184 coming up at six.

How these students are highlighting the the spring sports season athletes..

And rfa's seniors.... and where you can tune in for this week's next broadcast.

Katrina