Royal Pam Beach small business owners receives loan 6 weeks after applying

The owner of a small business in Royal Palm Beach waited six weeks for some positive news about a federal small business loan.

COVID 19 SHUTDOWN.THAT'S WHY WE STEPPED UP TOGET ANSWERS FOR A SMALLBUSINESS OWNER STRUGGLING TOGET A FEDERAL LOAN.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY EXPLAINS - WITHINHOURS OF US CALLING THEIR BANK- SUDDENLY THE APPROVAL CAMETHROUGH.<< 110856’IRELIEVED, FRANKLY I JUST BROKEDOWN AND CRIED” KIMBERLYLELANDÃAFTER FINALLY GETTING THEFEDERAL HELP SHE NEEDED TO PAYHER WORKERS AT HER PRINTINBUSINESS IN ROYAL PALM BEACH.“I SAID ISOMETHING FOR MY EMPLOYEES, MYEMPLOYEES NEED TO EAT, I KNOWUNEMPLOYMENT IS VIRTUALLY NONEXISTENT” FOR 6 WEEKSÃTHEPAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM WASVIRTUALLY NON EXISTENT FORKIMBERLYÃHER APPLICATION ATHER BANK OF AMERICAÃGETTINGNO RESPONSE - NOT LONG AFTERCONTACTING THEMÃBANK OFAMERICA TOLD KIMBERLY HERAPPLICATIONS WAS MOVINGFORWARD AND THEY TOLD USTHEY41 THOUSAND OF THE SMALLBUSINESS LOANS IN FLORIDAÃ5THOUSAND IN PALM BEACH COUNTY.1:35“THERE WERE LOG JAMS ATEVERY JUNCTUR” BILL HERLEEISEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THENATIONAL FEDERATION OFINDEPENDENT BUSINESS INFLORIDA SAYS THE SYSTEM ISGETTING BETTER AT GETTINGMONEY TO SMALL BUSINESSES.

ANDHE HAS SOME ADVICE FBUSINESSES STILL WAITING.“THEFIRST STEP IS TO COVER THEIRBETS, AND IF YOU HAVEN'T HEARDANYTHING YET THEY MAY WANT TOTHINK OF SENDING IN ADDITIONALAPPLICATIONS WITH A DIFFERENTFINANCIAL INSTITUTION” FORKIMBERLY IT FINALLY PAID OFF &A LIFELINE TO STAY IN BUSINESSAND KEEP HER 9 EMPLOYEES ONTHE PAYROLL.

111107“I JUSTNEED 8 WEEKS HOPEFULLY THEECONOMY WILL GET JUMP STARTEDAND PALM BEACH COUNTY WILLCOME BACK TO WORK” THE LOANSÃOF COURSEÃDONPAID BACK IFÃBILL HERLEESAYSÃIF 75 PERCENT OF ITGOES TO PAYING WORKERS AND THEREST TO PAYING BUSINESSEXPENSES .

IN ROYAL PALMBEACH, MS, WPTV NC 5.