Virtual auditions held for dancers

COLLEGE DANCE DEPARTMENTS AREGOING DIGITAL WHEN IT COMES TORECRUITING.NOW ASKING FOR VIDEO SUBMISIONSFROM PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS..SOTWE HAVE RECEIVED A LOT OFINTEREST IN THE PASTSEVERAL FEW WEEKS.

WE HAVERECEIVED A LOTOF VIDEOS AND THAT ISENCOURAGING.SOTI WAS LIKE ONE OF THE LAST ONESTO DO THEVIRTUAL AUDITIONS.

I WAS KIND OFOLDSCHOOL, I WAS LIKE NO VIRUS YOUWON'T BE ME.BELHAVEN DANCE CHAIR KRISTABOWER SAYSSINCE CAMPUS WAS SHUT DOWN HERDEPARTMENT HAS HOSTED LIVE DANCECLASSES FOR CURRENT STUDENTS VIAZOOM.

SOTWE REVISED THEIR ASSIGNMENTS SOTHEYWERE ABLE TO CREATE PIECES THATWERE BUILT SPECIFICALLY FOR THENEW ENVIRONMENT THATTHEY FOUND THEMSELVES IN.

IT MAYHAVE BEEN THEIR FRONT PORCH ORAN AREA ITHEIR LIVING ROOM.HINDS DANCE CHAIR TIFFANYJEFFESON SAYSTHEY ARE DOING SOMETHING SIMILARFORTHEIR AUDITION PROCESS..

SOTTHE STUDENTS HAVE TO WATCH, THEYWILLEMULATE IT TO BASICALLY TEACHTHEMSELVES ANDBASICALLY SENT IT BACK TOO US.BELHAVEN IS ALSO ASKING FORDIGITALSUBMISSIONS, THEY BOTHUNDERSTAND THERE ARE SOMELIMITATIONS.SOTIT MIGHT NOT BE POSSIBLE FOR ADANCERTO DEMONSTRATE POINT WORKWITHOUT ACCESSTO A DANCE STUDIO OR A LARGETRAVELINGMOVEMENT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE ATHOME.

THEY ARE THANKFULTECHNOLOGY ALLOWSTHEM TO CONTINUE WITH AUDITIONS-- THERE AREUPS AND DOWNS.SOTYOU SEE ONE SIDE OF THEM THROUGHTHEDANCE EXPERIENCE, BUT TALKINGWITH THEM ANDGETTING TO KNOW THEM INDIVIDUALIS REALLYIMPORTANT AS WELL.SOINDIVIDUAL IS REALLY IMPORTANTAS WELL.

SOTWHEN YOU DO IT VIRTUALLY YOU CANFILM YOURSELF 31 DIFFERENT TIMESSO YOU HAVE THATADVANTAGE, AT THE SAME TIME FORA STUDENTTHAT HAS FILMED THEMSELVES 31DIFFERENT TIMES THEY ARE SHOWINGA STRONGWORK ETHIC.MANY OF THOSE STUDENTS AREAUDITIONING FOR SCHOLARSHIPOPPORTUNITIES.MARCUS HUNTER 16 WAPT NEWS.

DAVID HARTMAN WILL HAVE A FINALLOOK