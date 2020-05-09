Automobile Gallery ready to help on road to recovery

REBOUND..COOL CARS AND AMISSION TO HELP.OUR INITIATIVE TOHELP OURCOMMUNITY GET TOTHE OTHER SIDE OFTHIS PANDEMIC TAKESUS TO THEAUTOMOBILEGALLERY INGREENBAY.NBC26'S MATTJARCHOW SHOWS USHOW ITS LEADERSHOPE TO BE PART OFTHE SOLUTION WHENTHE TIME COMES.THERE'S THECLASSICS.."We have brought BartStarr's Super Bowl MVPCorvettes together."THE COLLECTIBLES.."There aren't many placeson the planet you can findone of these."AND THE DOWNRIGHTCOOL.."This is what I call musclecar row."THE AUTOMOBILEGALLERY AND EVENTCENTER JUST ABOUTHAS IT ALL..THE ONLY THINGMISSING..IS VISITORS."It is a dramatic impactthat's being felt more andmore with each passingday."EXECUTIVE DIRECTORDARREL BURNETTSAID HE'S HAD TO LAYOFF SOME STAFF ANDSAY GOODBYE TOVOLUNTEERS.BUT THEY AREN'T THEONLY ONESAFFECTED..."We also touch more than100 charities a year.

Wetouch more than 200businesses and eventsduring the course of theyear, so our responsibilityextends far beyond andtranscends far beyond justwhat we'd like toaccomplish here."AND THAT'S WHYLEADERS AT THEGALLERY AREKEEPING THEIR MINDSOPEN WHILE THEDOORS ARE CLOSED..EVENTS FOR THEFUTURE ARE BEINGPLANNED."We want to be part of thesolution, not part of theproblem."AND BURNETT SAYSWHEN THE TIME ISRIGHT..THE GALLERY WILL BEHERE TO WELCOMEVISITORS..WORK WITHCHARITIES..AND HELP BRINGPEOPLE BACKTOGETHER."The only thing in my mindthat's more beautiful thanthe surroundings here arethese surroundings full ofpeople, and only then willwe know that we're backand able to help theseorganizations that are insuch need right now."A NON PROFIT FILLEDWITH MEMORIES OFTHE PAST.."One of our truly beautifulautomobiles that we havehere at the gallery."READY TO STEER THECOMMUNITY INTO THEFUTURE..MATT JARCHOW, NBC26.

