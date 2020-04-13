3 Simple Steps to Filing Your Taxes Online

Global  

It doesn't matter who you are, we're all tax people.

And at TurboTax, we get you.

We've made filing your taxes online easy, quick, and secure.

Whether it's your first or fiftieth time filing taxes, watch this TurboTax tax tip video to learn the 3 simple steps to follow when filing your taxes online.

What's fun, exciting, and invigorating?!

Filing your taxes!

Don't believe us?

It's easy, we'll show you.

We've made it easy, quick, and secure to file your taxes online.

Here's how to do it in just 3 simple steps.

First, gather all of your necessary documentation.

This includes your W-2s or 1099 forms, and any other supporting records that you have.

Then, answer simple questions about your life.

Next, use our mobile app or your computer to follow our step-by-step instructions online.

Finally, submit your form.

You'll be able to collect your refund or see what you owe.

And you're done.

Quick and painless!

Get started with TurboTax today.




